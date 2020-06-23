Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Purchased by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 34.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,351,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 344,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.49% of Sabre worth $8,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fundsmith LLP grew its holdings in Sabre by 95.3% in the first quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 7,950,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $47,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880,203 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sabre in the first quarter valued at $19,887,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre during the fourth quarter valued at $60,353,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Sabre by 152.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,403,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sabre by 1,626.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,398,222 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,244 shares during the last quarter. 91.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on SABR. ValuEngine raised Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Sabre from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sabre from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Cfra decreased their price objective on Sabre from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.79.

NASDAQ SABR opened at $8.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.78. Sabre Corp has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $25.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -19.66 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $659.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.80 million. Sabre had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 3.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Sabre Corp will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John C. Siciliano acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.54 per share, for a total transaction of $65,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,826.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

