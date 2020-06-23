Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 1,646 Shares of Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,579 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Visteon were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,818,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Visteon by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 833,025 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,968,000 after buying an additional 274,656 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Visteon by 343.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 166,576 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,424,000 after buying an additional 129,027 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Visteon by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 651,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,242,000 after buying an additional 127,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Visteon by 187.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 168,978 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,108,000 after buying an additional 110,100 shares during the last quarter.

Get Visteon alerts:

NYSE:VC opened at $73.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.24. Visteon Corp has a 52-week low of $38.69 and a 52-week high of $105.99.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.43. The business had revenue of $643.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.40 million. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VC. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Visteon in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Visteon from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Visteon from $66.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Visteon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Visteon from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.45.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and audio and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media, and enable mobile connectivity applications.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC).

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.