Balyasny Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 61,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Terex at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,721,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661,684 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,218,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,128 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Terex in the 1st quarter valued at $18,990,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 160.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,312,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,097,000 after acquiring an additional 808,473 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Terex in the 4th quarter valued at $21,811,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Terex alerts:

In other news, VP Amy George bought 2,956 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $44,192.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kevin A. Barr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $159,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 5,812 shares of company stock worth $87,931 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TEX opened at $19.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.61. Terex Co. has a one year low of $11.54 and a one year high of $33.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.30). Terex had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $833.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Terex’s quarterly revenue was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Terex from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Terex in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Terex from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Terex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.29.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.