Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys 446,400 Shares of Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) by 128.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 793,700 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 446,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.66% of Sunrun worth $8,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,183,388 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $163,452,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753,145 shares during the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 239.3% during the 1st quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 2,078,218 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,718 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,148,408 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,799,000 after purchasing an additional 910,905 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,311,479 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,732,000 after purchasing an additional 628,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 5,367.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 602,180 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,082,000 after purchasing an additional 591,167 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $19.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.43. Sunrun Inc has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $23.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.89, a P/E/G ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 1.40.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.27). Sunrun had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $210.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RUN. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Sunrun from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Sunrun from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Sunrun from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Sunrun has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.06.

In other Sunrun news, COO Christopher Dawson sold 7,934 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $155,109.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 252,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,932,797.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 10,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 295,071 shares of company stock valued at $5,222,126. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

