Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,057 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in AAON were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AAON in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AAON by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in AAON by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of AAON during the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of AAON by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,089 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. 69.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AAON alerts:

In related news, CFO Scott M. Asbjornson sold 29,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.85, for a total transaction of $1,713,864.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 858,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,649,241.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total transaction of $53,455.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,993.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,164 shares of company stock worth $8,239,514 over the last three months. Insiders own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

AAON opened at $54.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.24 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.09. AAON, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.48 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $137.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.08 million. AAON had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from AAON’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.16. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson restated an “underperform” rating on shares of AAON in a report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub downgraded AAON from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. TheStreet upgraded AAON from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine downgraded AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AAON has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

AAON Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON).

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.