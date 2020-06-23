Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 2,959 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,062 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,959 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Gentex were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in Gentex by 174.7% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,305 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Gentex during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gentex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentex during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Gentex by 2,267.6% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GNTX opened at $26.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.15. Gentex Co. has a 12-month low of $19.48 and a 12-month high of $31.27.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Gentex had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 22.23%. The business had revenue of $453.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

Several analysts recently commented on GNTX shares. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Gentex in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Gentex from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gentex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

