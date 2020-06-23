Balyasny Asset Management LLC Sells 152,262 Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 92.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 152,262 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 112,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 918,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,985,000 after purchasing an additional 45,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Westamerica Bancorporation alerts:

Shares of WABC opened at $54.66 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.15 and a 200 day moving average of $61.52. Westamerica Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $46.94 and a fifty-two week high of $69.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.68.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $51.20 million during the quarter. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 37.60%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WABC shares. BidaskClub lowered Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Maxim Group raised Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Westamerica Bancorporation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation provides banking solutions. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.