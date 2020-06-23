Two Sigma Advisers LP Decreases Position in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its holdings in shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 81.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 604,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,625,300 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.11% of Carnival worth $7,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Carnival by 34.2% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 524,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,909,000 after purchasing an additional 133,589 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its stake in Carnival by 34.1% during the first quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 12,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Carnival by 188.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 34,406 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival during the first quarter worth approximately $424,000. Finally, Ally Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Carnival by 50.0% during the first quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Carnival news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.09 per share, with a total value of $15,112,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CCL. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Carnival in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Carnival in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Carnival in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Carnival in a research note on Sunday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Carnival from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

Carnival stock opened at $17.23 on Tuesday. Carnival Corp has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $51.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.92.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.56) by ($1.74). Carnival had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $700.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carnival Corp will post -3.92 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

