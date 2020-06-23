Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 224,600 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its position in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 50.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,300 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 224,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $7,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at $188,169,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 6,351.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,646,851 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $142,877,000 after buying an additional 2,605,824 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $125,316,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 69.7% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 5,644,538 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $201,002,000 after buying an additional 2,319,258 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 105.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,477,671 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $160,775,000 after buying an additional 1,781,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 8,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $263,558.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,215.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,076,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $35,161,642.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

NYSE:LUV opened at $34.36 on Tuesday. Southwest Airlines Co has a one year low of $22.47 and a one year high of $58.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.52 and a 200-day moving average of $43.24. The company has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.26.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.33. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

