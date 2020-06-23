Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 7,013 Shares of Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) by 33.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,013 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Corecivic were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corecivic by 724.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. grace capital bought a new position in shares of Corecivic during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Corecivic by 62.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Corecivic by 101.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corecivic by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. 71.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CXW stock opened at $9.84 on Tuesday. Corecivic Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.33 and a fifty-two week high of $22.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.20.

Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $491.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.00 million. Corecivic had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Corecivic Inc will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

CXW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Corecivic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Corecivic in a report on Monday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Corecivic in a report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

CoreCivic is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

