Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Stock Position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,774 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.08% of ESCO Technologies worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in ESCO Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 60,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 601 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 1,293.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 836 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 29.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the first quarter worth about $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

ESE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on ESCO Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded ESCO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ESCO Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.00.

Shares of ESE stock opened at $82.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.99. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.64 and a 52-week high of $107.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $180.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.22%.

ESCO Technologies Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial users worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Filtration/Fluid Flow (Filtration), RF Shielding and Test (Test), Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE).

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.