Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases 2,564 Shares of Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,064 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.16% of Ralph Lauren worth $8,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,302,987 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $153,908,000 after purchasing an additional 377,663 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 54.0% in the first quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,816,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $121,427,000 after buying an additional 637,033 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,453,547 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $170,385,000 after buying an additional 4,024 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 9.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,375,223 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $91,906,000 after acquiring an additional 123,867 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,058,767 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $123,924,000 after acquiring an additional 21,707 shares during the period. 65.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RL. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $88.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Ralph Lauren presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.17.

RL stock opened at $73.34 on Tuesday. Ralph Lauren Corp has a one year low of $59.82 and a one year high of $128.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.28.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The textile maker reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 6.24%. Ralph Lauren’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.