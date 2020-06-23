Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $8.03 Million Stock Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.15% of Whirlpool worth $8,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Whirlpool by 262.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WHR opened at $127.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.65. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $64.00 and a 52-week high of $163.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.98.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.82. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is 30.00%.

WHR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Whirlpool from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Longbow Research lowered their price objective on Whirlpool from $178.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

