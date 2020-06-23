Two Sigma Advisers LP Increases Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 85.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,600 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 26,100 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $8,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NSC. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,742 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,604 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 32,815 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 8,918 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.02, for a total transaction of $1,739,188.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,226.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 1,593 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.65, for a total transaction of $306,891.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,926,776.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,388 shares of company stock valued at $13,616,926. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NSC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $166.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, April 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.59.

NYSE:NSC opened at $170.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $176.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.97. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 12 month low of $112.62 and a 12 month high of $219.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $47.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.33. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 21.89% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

