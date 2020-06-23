Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $8.03 Million Holdings in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its stake in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 8.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $8,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 177.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 368.8% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 598.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the first quarter worth about $65,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SUI opened at $142.36 on Tuesday. Sun Communities Inc has a 12-month low of $95.34 and a 12-month high of $173.98. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.93.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.37). Sun Communities had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $310.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Sun Communities Inc will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 64.23%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SUI. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Sun Communities from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Sun Communities from $158.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Sun Communities from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Sun Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.00.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

