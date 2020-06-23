Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 13,693 Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,693 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 87.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 42,492 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 182.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 18,867 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 22,505 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 395,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,146,000 after purchasing an additional 7,827 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 445,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,924,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Goodyear Tire & Rubber presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.35.

GT opened at $8.55 on Tuesday. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.92 and a 200-day moving average of $10.32.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a positive return on equity of 1.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

