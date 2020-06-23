Two Sigma Investments LP Buys 23,090 Shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) by 32.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 94,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,090 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.43% of Independent Bank Co.(MI) worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 67.5% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 2,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 164.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 17.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in the first quarter valued at $146,000. 81.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

In other news, EVP Stefanie M. Kimball sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total transaction of $47,763.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,582.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of IBCP stock opened at $14.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $325.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.94. Independent Bank Co has a 12 month low of $9.19 and a 12 month high of $23.93.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $41.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.01 million. Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 21.29%. Sell-side analysts predict that Independent Bank Co will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

