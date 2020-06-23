Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 260,011 Shares of Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its position in Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 55.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 260,011 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.22% of Harmonic worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $403,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Harmonic by 742.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 226,299 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 199,452 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Harmonic by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 319,027 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harmonic by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 341,611 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 79,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Harmonic by 10.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,902,086 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,716,000 after acquiring an additional 273,329 shares in the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Harmonic stock opened at $5.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.49. Harmonic Inc has a 1-year low of $4.44 and a 1-year high of $8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $489.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.43 and a beta of 0.77.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). Harmonic had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a positive return on equity of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $78.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Harmonic Inc will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Harmonic from $9.00 to $7.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Harmonic from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Harmonic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

Harmonic Profile

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.