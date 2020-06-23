Two Sigma Investments LP Takes Position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 52,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.05% of United Bankshares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $344,000. Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth $264,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in United Bankshares by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,371,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,649,000 after acquiring an additional 170,864 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in United Bankshares by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,484,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,265,000 after acquiring an additional 83,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in United Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at $33,697,000. 69.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UBSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine raised United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered United Bankshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. DA Davidson raised United Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered United Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Bankshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.63.

UBSI stock opened at $27.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.41. United Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.67 and a twelve month high of $40.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.70.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $178.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.91 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 7.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.90%.

In other news, insider Craige L. Smith sold 8,500 shares of United Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $251,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,861.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary G. White purchased 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.63 per share, with a total value of $55,112.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

