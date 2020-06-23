Two Sigma Investments LP Grows Stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL) by 698.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,717 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.12% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 173.0% in the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 40,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 95,564 shares during the last quarter. Towercrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $367,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,274,000 after buying an additional 14,987 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 170.9% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 51,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after buying an additional 32,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 410,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,423,000 after buying an additional 59,123 shares during the last quarter. 71.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

MDGL stock opened at $111.77 on Tuesday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $56.82 and a fifty-two week high of $127.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.43. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.41 and a beta of 1.30.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by ($0.40). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -9.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on MDGL. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. BidaskClub cut Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $134.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.75.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.