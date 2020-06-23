Two Sigma Investments LP Takes $1.20 Million Position in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 49,967 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 156,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 87,126 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 313,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,518,000 after purchasing an additional 133,141 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in HealthStream by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 12,173 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in HealthStream by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 85,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after buying an additional 5,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in HealthStream by 248.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 33,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of HealthStream from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. HealthStream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

NASDAQ HSTM opened at $21.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $705.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.67, a P/E/G ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.93. HealthStream, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $29.78.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $61.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.08 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 6.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services for the healthcare community.

