Two Sigma Investments LP Has $1.19 Million Stake in Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM)

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its position in shares of Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 467,806 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 138,545 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.66% of Fluidigm worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLDM. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Fluidigm during the first quarter worth about $24,188,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fluidigm by 24.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,271,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,413 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fluidigm in the fourth quarter worth about $3,905,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Fluidigm in the first quarter worth about $2,777,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fluidigm by 3,506.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,021,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 992,781 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fluidigm presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.67.

FLDM stock opened at $3.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.34. Fluidigm Co. has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $27.62 million during the quarter. Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 48.20% and a negative return on equity of 23.20%. On average, analysts anticipate that Fluidigm Co. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fluidigm Company Profile

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow.

