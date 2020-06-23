Two Sigma Investments LP Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX)

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its holdings in Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) by 78.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 78,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 284,795 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Retrophin were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Retrophin by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,252,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,385,000 after acquiring an additional 264,893 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Retrophin by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,263,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,942,000 after purchasing an additional 107,193 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Retrophin by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 816,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,599,000 after purchasing an additional 135,902 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Retrophin by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 624,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,869,000 after purchasing an additional 215,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Retrophin by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 619,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,794,000 after purchasing an additional 112,051 shares during the last quarter.

Get Retrophin alerts:

RTRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of Retrophin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Retrophin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Retrophin in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Retrophin from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retrophin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Retrophin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Retrophin stock opened at $15.82 on Tuesday. Retrophin Inc has a 1-year low of $8.98 and a 1-year high of $21.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $681.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.97, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.70. Retrophin had a negative net margin of 57.01% and a negative return on equity of 43.15%. The firm had revenue of $47.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.14 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Retrophin Inc will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Retrophin news, Director Steve Aselage sold 3,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $46,205.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 252,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,815,612.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 6,364 shares of company stock worth $98,850 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

About Retrophin

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Retrophin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retrophin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.