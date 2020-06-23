Two Sigma Investments LP Boosts Stock Position in Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR)

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) by 87.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,954 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,235 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.19% of Blucora worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BCOR. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Blucora in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Blucora by 228.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Blucora by 61.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,446 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blucora in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Blucora by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Blucora alerts:

BCOR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Blucora from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Blucora from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

Blucora stock opened at $11.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.57. The company has a market capitalization of $558.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.16. Blucora Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.66 and a fifty-two week high of $30.96.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The information services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $263.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.99 million. Blucora had a negative net margin of 43.62% and a positive return on equity of 10.75%. Blucora’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Blucora Inc will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Blucora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blucora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.