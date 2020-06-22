CIBC World Markets Inc. Acquires 10,909 Shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 42.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,353 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 10,909 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 95,290 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after buying an additional 7,715 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd raised its position in EOG Resources by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 133,353 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $11,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,632,557 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,393,143,000 after acquiring an additional 572,868 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 216,200 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $18,109,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 136,949 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $11,471,000 after acquiring an additional 57,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EOG Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $113.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.17.

EOG stock opened at $52.30 on Monday. EOG Resources Inc has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $95.29. The company has a market cap of $30.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The energy exploration company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.11). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that EOG Resources Inc will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.12%.

EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

