CIBC World Markets Inc. Cuts Stock Position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

CIBC World Markets Inc. cut its holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 80.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,498 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in SYSCO in the fourth quarter worth $2,246,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in SYSCO by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 206,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,641,000 after buying an additional 5,852 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in SYSCO by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 114,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,836,000 after buying an additional 46,503 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SYSCO by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,323,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,217,000 after buying an additional 359,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new stake in SYSCO in the fourth quarter worth $2,079,000. Institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

In other SYSCO news, Director Joshua D. Frank purchased 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.42 per share, for a total transaction of $28,452,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. purchased 703,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.38 per share, for a total transaction of $36,156,106.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SYY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded SYSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded SYSCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on SYSCO from $78.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on SYSCO from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.73.

SYY stock opened at $54.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.29. The company has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.13. SYSCO Co. has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $85.98.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). SYSCO had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 73.70%. The firm had revenue of $13.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.70%.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

