Balyasny Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lowered its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 58.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,642 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 41,783 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in MasTec during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in MasTec during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in MasTec during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in MasTec during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in MasTec by 75.8% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,419 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. 83.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MTZ opened at $44.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.41. MasTec, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.51 and a fifty-two week high of $73.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

In other MasTec news, Director Robert J. Dwyer sold 5,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total transaction of $244,280.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $616,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on MTZ. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of MasTec in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of MasTec in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of MasTec from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of MasTec from $79.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

