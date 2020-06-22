Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Given New $26.00 Price Target at MKM Partners

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price objective upped by MKM Partners from $18.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners’ price target indicates a potential upside of 14.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Snap from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.23.

Shares of SNAP opened at $22.66 on Monday. Snap has a 1 year low of $7.89 and a 1 year high of $22.69. The company has a market cap of $32.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.04 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.63 and a 200-day moving average of $15.98.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. Snap had a negative net margin of 55.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.64%. The company had revenue of $462.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Snap will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.37, for a total value of $318,360.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,709,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,434,081.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 3,877,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $65,135,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,322,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,424,417.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,147,507 shares of company stock worth $150,815,267.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,897,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Snap by 2,335.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

