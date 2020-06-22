Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,333 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 187.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,040,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,731,000 after acquiring an additional 678,675 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,175,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 64.8% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 79,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after acquiring an additional 31,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 207.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 136,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,255,000 after acquiring an additional 92,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on XEL shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.57.

In other news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 104,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total value of $6,899,768.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 461,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,387,201.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XEL opened at $64.01 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.90. Xcel Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $72.14.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

