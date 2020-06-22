Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 47,375 Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 47,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 53,237,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,899 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 49.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,857,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,058,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270,745 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,865,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,159,000 after acquiring an additional 452,593 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 14,520.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,033,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,712,000 after acquiring an additional 6,985,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at about $120,088,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KDP opened at $28.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a twelve month low of $18.98 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.35.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 3rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.18%.

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.14 per share, for a total transaction of $28,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,170. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab acquired 7,380,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.16 per share, with a total value of $200,440,800.00. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KDP shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.11.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

