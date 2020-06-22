Two Sigma Investments LP Buys 24,178 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 690.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,678 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,178 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.09% of Albany International worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Albany International by 36.8% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 855 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Albany International by 136.3% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,479 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Albany International by 17.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,307 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Albany International by 12.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Albany International during the first quarter worth $165,000. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AIN opened at $57.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.54. Albany International Corp. has a twelve month low of $30.46 and a twelve month high of $92.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.32.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $235.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.25 million. Albany International had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 19.36%. Analysts anticipate that Albany International Corp. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.49%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti lowered shares of Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Albany International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Albany International in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Albany International to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

