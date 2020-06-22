Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $8.83 Million Position in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 27,448 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in International Paper were worth $8,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IP. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of International Paper by 158.7% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of International Paper by 207.1% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

IP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on International Paper in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cfra decreased their price objective on International Paper from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on International Paper from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on International Paper from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.71.

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $34.86 on Monday. International Paper Co has a 12-month low of $26.38 and a 12-month high of $47.64. The stock has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.46 and its 200-day moving average is $38.30.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. International Paper had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Paper Co will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Further Reading: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper Co (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.