Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 192,584 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,614 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.08% of Viavi Solutions worth $2,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIAV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $37,550,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Viavi Solutions by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,211,888 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $108,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,600 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Viavi Solutions by 1,309.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,093,806 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,206 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Viavi Solutions by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,780,062 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,955,000 after acquiring an additional 837,145 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 149.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,354,929 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,189,000 after buying an additional 812,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 2,200 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $27,214.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,772 shares in the company, valued at $442,499.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Viavi Solutions stock opened at $13.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.04 and its 200-day moving average is $13.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Viavi Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $8.08 and a 12-month high of $16.35.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $256.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.01 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 1.25%. Viavi Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VIAV shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Viavi Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Viavi Solutions Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

