Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $2.30 Million Stock Holdings in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 179.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,622 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.07% of Nektar Therapeutics worth $2,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 0.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 88,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $18,564,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 4.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKTR stock opened at $22.82 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.98. Nektar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.63 and a fifty-two week high of $36.85.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.24. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.83% and a negative net margin of 335.50%. The business had revenue of $50.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cfra cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.39.

In other news, Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total transaction of $147,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 284,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,237,803.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nektar Therapeutics Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

