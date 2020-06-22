CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 3,235 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lessened its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,427 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,235 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Generac by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,033,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $655,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,915 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,058,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,023,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Generac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,240,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Generac by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,276,000 after purchasing an additional 668,981 shares during the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Generac news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total value of $623,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,542,023.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 32,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.70, for a total transaction of $3,258,794.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,410,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,886 shares of company stock valued at $4,820,014 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

GNRC has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Generac from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Generac from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. William Blair raised shares of Generac from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Generac from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.88.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $113.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.81. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.27 and a 12 month high of $123.19.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $475.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.87 million. Generac had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

