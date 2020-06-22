Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 133,454 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 65.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 133,454 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Loews were worth $2,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in L. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of Loews by 346.3% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Loews by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loews in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 1,462.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Loews by 40.4% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Loews acquired 93,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.24 per share, with a total value of $3,197,468.16. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 242,743,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,311,525,695.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 348,093 shares of company stock valued at $11,400,428 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Loews stock opened at $34.73 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Loews Co. has a 52-week low of $27.33 and a 52-week high of $56.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of -84.71 and a beta of 0.75.

Loews (NYSE:L) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter. Loews had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 2.88%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on L. TheStreet cut Loews from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Loews from $71.24 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Loews presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Loews

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

