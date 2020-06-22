Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Upgraded by B. Riley to “Buy”

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) was upgraded by investment analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a $33.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 39.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ichor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Ichor from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. DA Davidson cut Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub raised Ichor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Ichor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.25.

Shares of Ichor stock opened at $23.70 on Monday. Ichor has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $39.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.56 million, a P/E ratio of 43.09 and a beta of 2.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.68.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.08). Ichor had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $220.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Ichor’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ichor will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 15,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $343,594.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 73,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,598.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Ichor by 21.6% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 787,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,087,000 after buying an additional 140,120 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Ichor by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 245,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ichor by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 307,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ichor by 6.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 725,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,902,000 after purchasing an additional 45,093 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ichor by 358.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 268,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,939,000 after purchasing an additional 210,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

