United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $1.77 Million Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,694 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 278 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,672 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Shares of INTU stock opened at $286.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $283.22 and a 200-day moving average of $269.84. The company has a market cap of $74.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $187.68 and a one year high of $306.89.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. Cfra lowered shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $268.00 to $249.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.00.

In related news, SVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.09, for a total transaction of $5,167,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,399 shares in the company, valued at $6,717,618.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.10, for a total transaction of $98,100.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,042. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.