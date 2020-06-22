United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 4,217 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,217 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned about 0.10% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSCM. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 559,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,015,000 after purchasing an additional 43,162 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $352,000. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 71,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 10,137 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.87 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.16 and a 12 month high of $23.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.45.

