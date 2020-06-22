Balyasny Asset Management LLC Sells 31,245 Shares of Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) by 37.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 31,245 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Federated Investors worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FII. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Federated Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $40,153,000. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federated Investors by 134.7% during the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,217,235 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,670,000 after purchasing an additional 698,637 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Federated Investors by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 914,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,793,000 after purchasing an additional 421,021 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Federated Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $12,806,000. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Federated Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $6,631,000. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Federated Investors alerts:

Shares of Federated Investors stock opened at $23.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.73. Federated Investors Inc has a 12-month low of $25.68 and a 12-month high of $36.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.37.

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.