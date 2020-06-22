Balyasny Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) by 223.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,324 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 23,700 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of HB Fuller worth $959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HB Fuller in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of HB Fuller by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HB Fuller in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of HB Fuller by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of HB Fuller by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Get HB Fuller alerts:

FUL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HB Fuller from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of HB Fuller from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HB Fuller from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of HB Fuller from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of HB Fuller from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

Shares of FUL stock opened at $42.00 on Monday. HB Fuller Co has a twelve month low of $23.68 and a twelve month high of $52.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.81.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. HB Fuller had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $647.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that HB Fuller Co will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

HB Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for HB Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HB Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.