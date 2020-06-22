Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,149 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned about 0.10% of Tower Semiconductor worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSEM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $31,708,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,312,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,650,000 after buying an additional 755,579 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $14,726,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,292,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,571,000 after purchasing an additional 418,145 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth about $6,253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Tower Semiconductor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Tower Semiconductor from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tower Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSEM opened at $19.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.83. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a one year low of $12.13 and a one year high of $25.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.72.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $300.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.00 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 6.61%. Analysts predict that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

