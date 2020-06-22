Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) Shares Acquired by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 187.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,040,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 678,675 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $62,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 6,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XEL. UBS Group decreased their price target on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.57.

NYSE XEL opened at $64.01 on Monday. Xcel Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $72.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.49 and a 200-day moving average of $63.90.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%.

In related news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 104,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total value of $6,899,768.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,531 shares in the company, valued at $30,387,201.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

