Two Sigma Investments LP Trims Stake in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC)

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its stake in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 92.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 742,212 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in HollyFrontier in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HollyFrontier by 603.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HollyFrontier in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in HollyFrontier by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in HollyFrontier in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered HollyFrontier from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Mizuho upgraded HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on HollyFrontier from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on HollyFrontier from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $51.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.08.

HFC stock opened at $32.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.79. HollyFrontier Corp has a 52 week low of $18.48 and a 52 week high of $58.88.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 1.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that HollyFrontier Corp will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. HollyFrontier’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

