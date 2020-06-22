Two Sigma Investments LP Cuts Stock Position in PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL)

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its holdings in PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) by 67.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 154,418 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.08% of PolyOne worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PolyOne by 113.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PolyOne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PolyOne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PolyOne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PolyOne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on POL. Morgan Stanley began coverage on PolyOne in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on PolyOne from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of PolyOne in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer began coverage on PolyOne in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PolyOne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.86.

NYSE POL opened at $24.65 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.89. PolyOne Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.69 and a fifty-two week high of $37.33.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $711.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.26 million. PolyOne had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 19.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PolyOne Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.203 dividend. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. PolyOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.93%.

PolyOne Profile

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

