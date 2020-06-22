Two Sigma Investments LP Takes $1.44 Million Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 39,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in UDR by 60.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in UDR by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in UDR in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in UDR by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UDR in the first quarter worth $70,000. 99.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UDR alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UDR shares. Zelman & Associates upgraded UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup downgraded UDR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on UDR from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. UDR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $37.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. UDR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.20 and a 1-year high of $51.25. The company has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 68.65, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.52.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.53). UDR had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $321.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.23%.

In other UDR news, COO Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 170,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,819,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $1,221,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,501,226 shares in the company, valued at $61,144,934.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $2,046,900 over the last ninety days. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.