Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 73,092 Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 73,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Sailpoint Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 210.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 10,195.6% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on SAIL shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Sailpoint Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.38.

SAIL opened at $24.75 on Monday. Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $11.61 and a 12-month high of $27.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -274.97 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.86.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.07. Sailpoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $75.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.18 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Juliette Rizkallah sold 2,273 shares of Sailpoint Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $56,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 52,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of Sailpoint Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $442,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,328,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,368,645.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,173 shares of company stock valued at $1,920,525 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

