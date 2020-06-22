Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 99,300 Shares of UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 39.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 348,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.17% of UGI worth $9,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of UGI by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,516,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,638,000 after acquiring an additional 138,055 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter valued at $58,617,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of UGI by 299.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 375,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,007,000 after acquiring an additional 281,236 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 229,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after buying an additional 8,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 125,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after buying an additional 16,663 shares in the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $32.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 0.95. UGI Corp has a 12-month low of $21.75 and a 12-month high of $54.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. UGI had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that UGI Corp will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. This is an increase from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.89%.

In related news, CFO Thaddeus J. Jastrzebski bought 7,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.29 per share, for a total transaction of $247,018.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John L. Walsh bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.80 per share, for a total transaction of $238,400.00. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

UGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of UGI from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of UGI from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UGI in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UGI has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

