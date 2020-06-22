Two Sigma Advisers LP Boosts Holdings in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) by 127.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 604,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338,400 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.78% of Eldorado Resorts worth $8,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ERI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 73,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,386,000 after acquiring an additional 15,401 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,443,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,083,000 after acquiring an additional 605,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ERI opened at $42.01 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.57 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Eldorado Resorts Inc has a 1 year low of $6.02 and a 1 year high of $70.74.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($2.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($2.37). The firm had revenue of $473.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.45 million. Eldorado Resorts had a positive return on equity of 7.93% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Eldorado Resorts Inc will post -4.85 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ERI shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Resorts in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.74.

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

