Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) PT Raised to $82.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RL. Cowen lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Ralph Lauren has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.17.

Shares of RL stock opened at $71.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.28. Ralph Lauren has a 1-year low of $59.82 and a 1-year high of $128.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.89.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The textile maker reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 19.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,302,987 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $153,908,000 after purchasing an additional 377,663 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 54.0% in the first quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,816,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $121,427,000 after purchasing an additional 637,033 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,453,547 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $170,385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 9.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,375,223 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $91,906,000 after purchasing an additional 123,867 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,058,767 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $123,924,000 after purchasing an additional 21,707 shares during the period. 65.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

